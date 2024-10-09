E-Paper | October 09, 2024

Four policemen involved in killing of Umerkot blasphemy suspect remanded

Our Correspondent Published October 9, 2024 Updated October 9, 2024 12:15pm

MIRPURKHAS: The Mirpurkhas police on Tuesday produced a local CIA official, Hidyatullah Narejo, and constables Nadir Arain, Qadir and Farman in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and obtained their four-day remand.

The CIA official and constables were nominated in the FIR pertaining to the Sept 19 encounter in Mirpurkhas in which blasphemy suspect Dr Shah Nawaz Kunbhar was killed.

The suspects had gone underground amid an uproar over Dr Kunbhar’s killing in their custody and were eventually suspended. They were tracked down by the Punjab police and arrested a couple of days back reportedly from a place near Kasur town.

The investigating officer of the encounter case, Aslam Jagirani, produced them in the Mirpurkhas ATC, which remanded them in police custody for four days.

The ATC also remanded another nine suspects, arrested for their alleged involvement in rioting, creating a law and order situation and other such offences were also remanded in police custody for seven days.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2024

Blasphemy
Pakistan

