Amnesty calls on govt to immediately revoke PTM ban

Amnesty International on Tuesday called on Pakistani authorities to revoke the ban on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Move­ment (PTM), calling it “an affront on the rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly in the country.”

On Sunday, the federal government imposed a ban on the PTM, citing threats to national peace and security.

The party was declared “unlawful” under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan. A notification issued by the interior ministry mentioned that the PTM posed a “significant danger” to public order and safety in the country.

“The listing of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement as a proscribed organisation, days ahead of their gathering scheduled on 11 October, is part of a systematic and relentless clampdown by the Pakistani authorities on peaceful protests and assemblies by dissenting groups,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

Under the wide powers of the ATA, the Pakistan government can designate any organisation as proscribed “based on information received from any credible source,” the statement read.

However, the government has failed to provide any concrete evidence in this regard about the PTM, it went on to say, adding that the Act also allows for the decision to be made ‘ex parte’, without a hearing or representations of those being proscribed.

The move comes in the lead-up to the PTM-initiated Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga, scheduled for October 11.

On Oct 1 and 2, authorities used teargas and firearms to dismantle a peaceful protest camp in Jamrud, Khyber district, Amnesty said.

“Nearly 100 PTM activists have been arrested and detained since Oct 1 under the MPO, which allows for preventative detention and up to three years of imprisonment for any speech that can cause fear or alarm to the public”, the body added.

Further, 16 students from the University of Malakand, who were canvassing and preparing to join the PTM gathering, were arrested on Oct 4 under charges of obstructing a public official on duty, criminal conspiracy, breach of peace and “public mischief” under the Pakistan Penal Code, according to the statement.

PTM leader Ali Wazir remains under detention since 3 August 2024, the statement said. Last week, he was released on bail but re-arrested from outside the jail despite the Lahore High Court declaring his detention illegal under the MPO, it added.

“Amnesty International urges the Pakistani authorities to respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and refrain from obstructing the Pashtun Qaumi Jirga. All PTM activists and supporters who have been arbitrarily detained and arrested must be immediately released.”

PTM declared proscribed entity for anti-state activities: Tarar

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that the PTM was declared a proscribed entity for its involvement in anti-state activities, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said PTM was involved in burning Pakistan’s flags, attacking the country’s foreign missions, and accepting foreign funding.

He said the party had also “maintained close coordination with terrorist organisations like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan.”

The minister said the cabinet approved banning the PTM after assessing all the evidence.

“No party will be allowed to promote an anti-Pakistan agenda,” Tarar said. He added, however, that there is no bar on peaceful protests or constructive criticism, but burning the national flag, assaulting Pakistan’s embassies abroad, and terror financing cannot be tolerated.

He urged “misguided elements” to return to the national mainstream and play an active role in Pakistan’s development and progress, the report said.