E-Paper | October 07, 2024

Fire exchange during Mianwali operation leaves 7 TTP militants dead: CTD

Imran Gabol Published October 7, 2024 Updated October 7, 2024 01:33pm

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed seven terrorists were killed in a fire exchange during an operation conducted to arrest militants in the Mianwali district.

The CTD regularly carries out operations across the province to prevent and investigate terrorism-related activities and gather intelligence. Operating under the provincial police department, CTD Punjab plays a key role in maintaining internal security and countering terrorism within the country.

“Seven dangerous unidentified terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij were killed [while] eight fled,” the CTD said in a statement, referring to the official term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakis­tan (TTP).

According to the statement, the Punjab CTD carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mianwali’s Makarwal area to arrest terrorists, during which the latter opened fire on the agency’s team.

During an intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists were “killed by the firing of their accomplices [while] eight terrorists escaped taking advantage of the dark”, the CTD said.

It claimed having recovered six hand grenades, seven Kalashnikovs, safety fuse wire, as well as bullets and explosives from the terrorists.

“The terrorists had completed planning a major attack on Mianwali,” the statement read.

A search operation to arrest the escaped terrorists had been initiated, the CTD said, adding that it had set up a blockade near Makarwal. The process of identifying the dead terrorists was under way as well, it said.

Last week, the Punjab CTD said it had arrested 18 terrorists belonging to banned organisations during 134 IBOs conducted across Punjab.

Pakistan has experienced an increase in terrorist attacks as a total of 45 of them occurred countrywide in September compared to 59 attacks in the previous month, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A bloody year
Updated 07 Oct, 2024

A bloody year

Using the Oct 7 attacks as an excuse to wage endless aggression on Middle East, Israel has crossed all red lines.
Bleak cotton outlook
07 Oct, 2024

Bleak cotton outlook

THE extremely slow arrival of phutti at the ginning factories of Punjab and Sindh so far indicate a huge drop in the...
Killjoy neighbours
07 Oct, 2024

Killjoy neighbours

AT the worst of times in their bilateral relations, India and Pakistan have not shied away from carrying out direct...
Peak of success
06 Oct, 2024

Peak of success

IT started with the ascent of Nanga Parbat in 2017 and ended with the summit of Tibet’s Shishapangma on Thursday....
Indian visitor
06 Oct, 2024

Indian visitor

AMONGST the host of foreign dignitaries expected to fly into Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government...
Violence once again
Updated 06 Oct, 2024

Violence once again

The warring sides must rein in their worst impulses and prioritise the nation’s well-being over short-term gains.