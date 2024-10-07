E-Paper | October 07, 2024

President condoles with Lt Col Ali’s family

A Correspondent Published October 7, 2024 Updated October 7, 2024 11:10am

TOBA TEK SINGH: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday evening arrived at the residence of martyred army officer, Lt Col Mohammad Ali in Faisa­labad to express condolence with the bereaved family.

Lt Col Mohammad Ali Shoukat Randhawa embraced Shahadat while fighting with terrorists in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After his arrival by a heli­copter, the president went straight to the residence of the martyred offi­cer in Chak 4-JB, Ram Dew­ali.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul, expr­essed sympathy with the family of Lt Col Ali and also prayed for their pati­ence. On behalf of the nation, the president paid tribute to the services and valour of Shaheed Lt Col Ali, according to a press release issued by the president secretariat.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2024

