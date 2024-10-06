Protesting PTI workers reach Minar-i-Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers defied the Punjab government’s protective measures on Saturday, enduring heavy tear gas and baton charges to gather at Minar-i-Pakistan in a show of strength.

The demonstrators, chanting slogans, had responded to a call from party founder Imran Khan, assembling to celebrate his birthday and pass the “Haqeeqi Azadi” (Real Freedom) resolution at the historic site where the Pakistan Resolution was passed in 1940.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore and four other cities, banning all political gatherings, PTI supporters turned out in large numbers. The government had also deployed Rangers in Lahore, setting up roadblocks with containers and putting police and paramilitary forces on high alert.

The Punjab government, acting on the recommendations of the Standing Comm­i­ttee of Cabinet on Law and Order, had also requested army troops to maintain order. However, the Home Department clarified that these deployments were primarily for the security of heads of state attending the two-day Shanghai Coopera­tion Organisa­tion (SCO) summit in Islam­abad. “The army troops will be deployed as per requirement in Rawalpindi and Attock,” a Home Department spokesperson said.

Hammad Azhar says party’s second-tier leadership to take charge if need be

In response to the heavy security measures, the PTI leadership earlier announced that there was a surprise in store. On Saturday, PTI workers across Lahore and neighbouring districts waited until the evening before launching a coordinated march towards Minar-i-Pakistan.

As they moved through the city, they faced intense tear gas and baton charges from the police, with some protesters retaliating. However, the demonstrators continued their march, shouting slogans such as “Le ke rahein gay Azadi” (We will take freedom), “Imran teray jaanisar, beshumaar” (Imran, your devotees are countless), and “Imran Khan Zindabad” (Long live Imran Khan).

PTI’s Lahore General Secretary Awais Younas, one of the organisers, declared, “Your tear gas will run out, but our passion to reach Minar-i-Pakistan will not subside.” Mr Younas was later arrested by a police officer.

Several PTI leaders, including Lahore MPA Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, ticket-holders Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Malik Nadeem Bara, were detained at the protest venue. The opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, was also arrested, and his whereabouts remained unknown until late in the night.

Many party workers, affected by tear gas, were seen washing their eyes with water as they reached the Minar-i-Pakistan ground. The widespread use of tear gas also impacted residents, with women and children in nearby homes suffering from its effects as police continued to fire into densely populated areas.

Earlier in the day, PTI lawyers and workers briefly appeared at the GPO Chowk and outside Aiwan-i-Adal before being rounded up by the police. However, as evening approached, people came out from several areas in droves and defied all restrictions, removed barricades and marched towards the protest venue. By 10pm, PTI workers and supporters continued to gather at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Mr Khan had issued a “Do or Die” order, instructing PTI supporters who could not make it to Lahore to stage protests in their own cities. Late in the night, caravans of PTI workers from cities surrounding Lahore had also arrived at the Minar-i-Pakistan ground.

PTI Punjab’s Acting President Hammad Azhar later announced that the party’s political committee had decided to continue the protests. “In the event of further arrests, the second-tier leadership will take charge,” he said.

Meanwhile, party leader Salman Akram Raja tweeted that the PTI decided not to stop protests against proposed constitutional amendments. “This protest will spread across Pakistan and every citizen will become its part,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2024