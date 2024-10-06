PML-N calls for PTI to be treated as terrorist group

• Dar criticises timing of protest ahead of SCO summit

LAHORE: The PML-N leadership expressed frustration on Saturday over the state’s failure to classify PTI as a “terrorist organisation” in the face of its “unending protests”, urging swift action before it becomes too late.

“Whatever I have been saying over the years about the PTI has come true today before the whole world. The PTI is not a political party; neither was it nor can it be in the future. It is a terrorist group that repeatedly is attacking its own country,” Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz warned. “The state should treat the PTI like terrorists; otherwise, it will be too late.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she accused the PTI of seeking to “set the country on fire.” The PTI, she said, “does not deserve any concession or leniency. On its frontline, there are trained terrorists who attack police and the state. Which country can afford it?”

Ms Nawaz uploaded the picture of an injured constable and said: “Such an act cannot be done by any political party and this is not the first time.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday also criticised the timing of PTI’s protest, describing it as an attempt to harm the country’s prestige at the global level.

The objective of the protest was to create chaos in the country and sabotage Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts at the SCO’s summit, he said in a statement.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari alleged that foreign interests from Israel, Afghanistan, and India were backing Imran Khan. “These people are least bothered about national dignity, integrity and sovereignty,” she said in a statement.

She highlighted the arrests of Afghan nationals during PTI demonstrations and questioned the PTI’s motives and the participation of non-Pakistanis in “anti-state protests”.

Referring to PTI founder Imran Khan, Ms Bokhari said a prisoner in Adiala Jail seemed to have pledged not to allow peace and prosperity to prevail in Pakistan.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar questioned the timing of PTI’s sit-ins and marches. “Why are these protests happening now, when the country’s situation is improving?” he asked at a press conference, saying the PTI fears that if Pakistan progresses, its anti-military and anti-institution narrative will become irrelevant.

Mr Tarar blamed the PTI for delaying the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in 2013 due to similar protests. “Their aim is to paralyse the system by protesting in the Red Zone,” he said, warning that the government would not allow any disruption of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the PTI had been blinded by its desire to return to power. Talking to reporters in Sialkot, he said Imran Khan’s party was hell-bent on undermining the SCO summit.

Referring to Mr Gandapur, Mr Asif said the chief minister of one province was attacking another province and that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan appeared to be a subsidiary of PTI.

Mr Asif also raised the possibility of imposing governor’s rule in KP, stating that the province’s chief minister had crossed all limits.

PTI chided on ‘invitation to Jaishankar’

The PML-N also criticised the PTI for allegedly inviting Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to attend its protest in Islamabad. KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif reportedly made a sarcastic remark on television, suggesting that Mr Jaishankar be invited to witness Pakistan’s democracy in action.

Reacting to Mr Saif’s statement, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said: “Today the PTI is inviting Jaishankar to its protest and tomorrow it will invite the Israeli prime minister. This party is anti-Pakistan and wants to sabotage the SCO summit.”

Ishaq Dar viewed PTI’s invitation to the Indian foreign minister as a political gimmick by its leadership. Similarly, Azma Bokhari said that Mr Saif’s comments amounted to enmity against Pakistan, questioning when the PTI would invite Israeli supporters to join its protests.

