Govt to hold multi-party conference on Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD: The government will host a multi-party conference for the “unanimous condemnation” of Israeli genocide in the Middle East.

This was assured by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman at the PM House on Friday.

The three leaders decided to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on a national level and observe the “Day of Solidarity with Palestine” on Oct 7, when Hamas launched the attack on Israel last year.

“It was also decided to convene an All Parties Conference, hosted by the prime minister, to discuss the issue,” an official press release said.

‘Day of Solidarity’ to be observed on Oct 7 to mark one year of Israel’s aggression in Gaza

According to the plan, nationwide gatherings and seminars will be held to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and to protest against the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The three leaders agreed to raise their voices against the ongoing oppression of Pales­tinians.

The meeting agreed to form a committee to organise the ‘Day of Solidarity’ and the multi-party conference.

The committee will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; PPP’s Sherry Rehman and Nayyar Bukhari; and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique.

President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the conference.

During the meeting, Mr Bhutto-Zardari extended full support for the ‘Day of Solidarity’ and condemned Israel’s brutalities in Palestine. The meeting also praised JI’s stance on the issue and the expression of solidarity with innocent Palestinians.

Earlier on Thursday, the JI emir met Mr Bhutto-Zardari and requested his presence at his party’s protest march in the federal capital on Oct 7.

He also asked the PPP chairman for the government’s assistance and participation in the protest.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024