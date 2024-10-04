IHC directs acting PTV MD to look after only day-to-day affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stripped the acting managing director of Pakistan Television (PTV) of powers and directed him to look after “only to day-to-day affairs.”

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani while hearing a petition filed by a PTV anchorperson and others perused a report submitted by the secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting related to the appointment of a regular MD and the board of directors of PTV.

The court noted the contentions of the petitioners that major policy decisions as well as expenditures in PTV were being carried out without approval of the board of directors.

“In view of above, respondent/PTVC is hereby restrained from appointment on any position. It is made clear that only day to day affairs has to be observed in the PTVC, till constitution/approval of the Board of Directors,” ordered the judge.

At this stage, the court was informed by counsel for PTV that the board of directors had to be notified by the federal government in terms of Sate Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act 2023, which had not yet been done.

Justice Kayani directed the secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the federal government to process the case for appointment of the PTV board of directors within 30 days.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned till Nov 28.

PTV is reportedly facing billions of rupees loss due to overspending in expenses related to sports and current affairs programmes, and has recently introduced austerity measures to avoid financial collapse.

It is currently running through makeshift arrangements. In addition to the top post of the managing director, key departments are being managed through ad hoc appointments.

Owing to these reasons, the state broadcaster is unable to pay the general provident (GP) and contributory provident (CP) funds.

According to documents, during 2023-24 PTV was in loss of almost Rs30 million whereas in 2022-23 the profit was almost Rs870 million.

A report on PTV’s financial health warned that “the loss will increased alarmingly”. It pointed out that the Sports Department of PTV was making huge losses.

The “management spent a huge amount on sports programmes, almost Rs4.65bn up to May 2024 whereas the budget was Rs3.5bn. Hence there is an excess usage of Rs1.10bn in said head.”

The report said that the management spent Rs615m on programme production whereas the budget was 590m.

Regarding the losses in the current affairs, it disclosed that “the management spent a huge amount on current affairs programmes - almost Rs478m whereas the budget was Rs322m. Hence there is an excess usage of Rs156m in the said head.”

As per the report, “financial health of the organisation is dire with a significant shortfall in funds to meet basic operational cost. The financial health is in precarious state with a high risk of insolvency and an urgent need for corrective measures.”

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024