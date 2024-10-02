PM Shehbaz lauds Dr Zakir Naik for global Islamic outreach efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded the efforts of religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik for spreading the teachings of the Holy Quran and promoting Islamic values worldwide.

The prime minister welcomed Dr Naik, who is on a three-week-tour of the country, expressing admiration for his work and saying that he personally benefitted from his lectures.

He said the entire Muslim world was proud of Dr Naik for projecting the real image of Islam across the world. “It is heartening to note that a vast majority of youth listened to his lectures,” the PM said.

Dr Naik said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which was founded on Islamic principles.

“Islam is the religion that offers comprehensive guidance to the whole of humanity, encompassing every aspect of their lives,” he said. The scholar reiterated his commitment to spreading the message of Islam globally, saying: “Success lies in following Islamic teachings”.

Recalling that he had last visited Pakistan in 1991, he said he still had fond memories of that tour. Dr Naik said that he would also visit Karachi and Lahore as part of his lecture tour.

“The Quran is the most positive book in the world and is the future world constitution,” he said.

‘Education important in Islam for social development’

A day ago, Dr Naik emphasised that education was incredibly important in Islam for social development to provide equal opportunities to learn, grow and prosper.

Delivering a lecture organised by the Pakistan Sweet Homes, he underscored the need to acquire religious and general knowledge for a complete life.

“The first word revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was ‘read’ — a critical component in attaining knowledge,” he said.

Referring to the Quranic verses, he highlighted the significance of knowledge and highlighted the Muslims at the forefront of discovery and intellect above all others in the world.

He also highlighted the need for unity among the Muslim ummah, urging Muslim nations to set aside their differences and unite under the guidance of the Holy Quran.

Dr Naik reiterated that Islam was a complete code of life, advocating for peace, tolerance and love.

At the event, a special documentary on orphans was showcased, illustrating more than 10,000 children receiving essential support, including food, access to education, vital medical care and treatment in the organisation’s homes.