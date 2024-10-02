E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Oil jumps 4pc amid escalating Middle East tensions

Reuters Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 09:53am

LONDON: Oil prices jumped about four per cent on Tuesday following reports Iran was preparing to launch a missile attack on Israel.

Brent futures were up $2.50, or 3.5pc, to $74.20 a barrel by 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.54, or 3.7pc, to $70.71.

Israel’s elite units launched limited ground raids into Lebanon, as Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group in Lebanon, fired missiles at Tel Aviv, with the US warning it had indications Iran may be preparing to enter the fray with a ballistic missile attack on Israel.

The tit-for-tat escalation following weeks of intense Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon raised concerns of a broader Middle East conflagration that would suck in both Iran and the US.

“Iran would be making a huge mistake to attack Israel now. Jerusalem will not hesitate to widen its military offensive to hit Iran directly. And Iran’s oil assets are very likely on the target list,” Clay Seigle, an independent political risk strategist, said in an email.

An Israeli attack on Iranian oil production or export facilities could cause a material disruption, potentially more than a million barrels per day, Seigle said.

Before news of a possible missile attack from Iran, the oil market was trading down near a two-week low as the outlook for increased supplies and tepid global demand growth outweighed fears over an escalating Middle East conflict and its impact on crude exports from the region.

A panel of ministers from the Opec+ producer group meets on Oct 2 to review the market, with no policy changes expected.­

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Gaza invasion, Israel Lebanon attacks
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Moments of dread

Moments of dread

Rafia Zakaria
Prophecies are not needed. It does not take much looking around to note that the world is undergoing exceptional mayhem.

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...
Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...