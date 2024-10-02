E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Syrian TV presenter killed in Israeli strike

Reuters Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 11:05am
Vehicles move past buildings that were damaged in the eastern Damascus neighbourhood of Mazzeh following Israeli airstrikes targeting the Syrian capital early on October 1, 2024. — AFP
Vehicles move past buildings that were damaged in the eastern Damascus neighbourhood of Mazzeh following Israeli airstrikes targeting the Syrian capital early on October 1, 2024. — AFP

DAMASCUS: A Syrian state television presenter was killed in an Israeli strike on the country’s capital Damascus, Syrian state television reported early on Tuesday without providing further details.

Syrian air defences intercepted “hostile targets” over the vicinity of Damascus three times in a row in one night, following explosions that were heard in the capital, state media added.

Three civilians were killed and nine others injured, Syrian state media said early on Tuesday citing a military source. The Israeli air attack also caused a significant damage to private property, state media added.

When asked about the reported attack, the Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign media reports.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year’s Oct 7 raid by Hamas.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024

Israel, Gaza invasion, Israel Lebanon attacks
