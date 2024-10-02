PPP consults PML-Q, ANP on constitutional package

ISLAMABAD: Efforts to shore up support for a proposed constitutional package continued on Tuesday as a high-level PPP delegation led by Senator Sherry Rehman held consultations with Chaudhry Salik Hussain of PML-Q and Senator Hidayatullah of the Awami National Party (ANP).

Accompanying Ms Rehman in these crucial meetings were senior PPP leaders Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and Senator Shahadat Awan.

“The consultation, which took place under the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, marks a crucial step in the PPP’s efforts to establish a Federal Constitutional Court that includes provincial representation, ensuring that the judicial system remains fair and equitable,” Ms Rehman said.

Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Ms Rehman noted that the concept of a constitutional court was not new and had been envisioned by former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Ms Rehman stressed that the idea was also part of the Charter of Democracy, signed between Ms Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in May 2006.

“The parliament, as the creator of the Constitution, must assert its rightful role. Our goal is to establish the Federal Constitutional Court in line with the 2006 Charter of Democracy,” she said, adding that the backlog of court cases has caused undue delays in justice, and it was crucial to take steps to address this.

Naqvi meets JUI-F chief, praises his efforts towards ‘parliamentary supremacy’

“Globally, over 50 countries currently have functioning constitutional courts. The backlog of cases is alarming, with 60,000 cases pending in the Supreme Court and more than 2.2 million cases across the country,” she said. “Channelling constitutional and political cases to such a court would save the higher judiciary’s valuable time resolve public cases.”

The proposed court would also help mitigate concerns over the judiciary’s involvement in political matters, Ms Rehman said, with provinces having representation in the court.

She emphasised that efforts were underway to build consensus on establishing the court. “We are working to ensure that this constitutional amendment is not person-specific. Our consultations are not limited to political parties, as we are also engaging with the lawyers’ community and civil society to widen the circle of partnership. We want these amendments to be based on consensus from all stakeholders,” she added.

She assured that the PPP was committed to transparency, stating, “There should be no impression that any bill will be passed in secrecy or through underhanded means. The PPP remains open to consultation with all stakeholders on this matter.”

Naqvi meets Fazl

In a related development, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to congratulate him and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on their unopposed re-election as the party’s chief and secretary general, respectively.

During the meeting, the much-discussed constitutional amendment package was reportedly a key topic. Mr Naqvi praised Maulana Fazl for his role in promoting parliamentary supremacy and democratic values, calling him a “prudent, skilled and visionary politician”.

He acknowledged the JUI’s principle-based politics and stressed that Maulana Fazl has rendered invaluable services to his party and the country. He stated that the Maulana was among the country’s most senior and respected political figures.

An informed source revealed that while many political parties were willing to support the creation of the Federal Constitutional Court, discussions on the appointment and qualification of judges could delay the introduction of a government bill and the discussions might extend beyond the retirement of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Oct 25.

Meanwhile, JUI-F is preparing its own draft of constitutional amendments, which it plans to share with the government in due course.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024