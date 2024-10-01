CCP begins review of PTCL-Telenor merger

ISLAMABAD: Amid objections from stakeholders in the telecom sector, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Monday held the first hearing for Phase II review of the PTCL’s 100 per cent acquisition of Telenor Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd (TP) and Orion Towers Pvt Ltd (OT).

The hearing was presided over by CCP Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, along with members Salman Amin and Abdul Rashid Sheikh. Senior Counsel and former CCP chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan represented PTCL and emphasised the transaction would bring significant economic benefits and growth opportunities.

During the hearing, PTCL President Hatem Bamatraf, Group CEO Robert Middlehurst, and PTCL’s senior management shared insights into the merger.

The review examined the market share dynamics and potential risks of market concentration and encouraged stakeholders to provide their input.

On Monday, the CCP offered Wateen Telecom Ltd an opportunity to express its concerns over the acquisition. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct 2.

