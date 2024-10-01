E-Paper | October 01, 2024

Deadline to file returns extended to Oct 14

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: In a late-night decision, the government has extended until Oct 14 the deadline for filing income tax ret­urns for the tax year 2024.

The move will provide an opportunity to people, who had not filed their tax returns by the Sept 30 deadline, to fulfil the requirement.

Although the income tax ordinance specifies Sept 30 as the deadline for submitting returns, the government has regularly extended the deadline to the end of October, and beyond in some cases.

Earlier in the day, FBR officials had rejected the impression that an extension would be granted this time around. But a late-night notification said the deadline had been extended until Oct 14.

The notification said the decision had been taken in view of requests from trade bodies, tax bars and the general public.

Traders had previously requested an extension of the deadline to October 31 owing to issues with the Iris portal.

As of Sept 30, 2024, FBR has received some 3.66 million income tax returns against 1.95 million received during the same period last year, an increase of 87.9 per cent.

In the previous tax year, i.e. 2023, it had received a total of 6.24m returns.

According to preliminary statistics, 340,473 new filers entered the tax rolls between July 1 and Sept 30, 2024.

Nil filers

FBR’s major accomplishment this year is an increase in the quantity of overall returns since last year. However, nil-filers also saw a tremendous rise this tax year. These are usually submitted for one-time financial transactions or to take advantage of lower tax rates for placement on the Active Taxpayers List.

From July 1 to Sept 30, 2024, the number of nil-filers was 1.33m, accounting for 36.45pc of all returns submitted during tax year 2024. The previous year, i.e. 2023 saw 3.37m nil-returns, over half of the total number of returns filed.

To combat this trend, the government has now decided to eliminate both the non-filer and notional-filer categories.

Notional filers are people who file a return just to obtain reduced tax rates, despite the fact that they have not paid any taxes. This presents a significant challenge for the government.

It was proposed that non-filers be prohibited from engaging in any financial or investment activities and that there be a travel restriction except for Haj and Ziarat trips. The proposed approach has three tiers based on the amount filed. Non-filers cannot acquire cars, immovable property, or financial instruments or open bank accounts, except the Asaan Account.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punitive tax plan
01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

THE government is desperate to increase its abysmally low tax collection to meet the stringent revenue conditions of...
US sabre-rattling
01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

AMERICAN sabre-rattling is unlikely to bring calm to a Middle East that is ready to explode. If anything,...
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...
Legal games
Updated 30 Sep, 2024

Legal games

The ECP should stop playing games and take a clear position. It should not expect sympathy from the courts at this point.
Trust needed
30 Sep, 2024

Trust needed

THE situation in Swat remains tense. The locals have, for quite some time now, been raising the alarm over the...
Dengue danger
30 Sep, 2024

Dengue danger

THE slightest change in temperature is a harbinger of a disease to come. Hence, in the post-monsoon season, when the...