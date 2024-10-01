Democracy can’t function under remote control: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Khawaja Saad Rafique, another senior PML-N leader who appears discontent with the path of ‘power politics’ chosen by his party’s leadership, said on Monday that democracy cannot function ‘under remote control’, nor can it be sustained by billionaires.

“Flattery and false praise ruin even the most capable political leader. Gaining power with the support of the establishment has long been a favorite pastime for political leaders,” the PML-N leader said on Monday, in a tone similar to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, whose reason for quitting the Sharif-led PML-N was a focus on ‘power politics’ rather than self-accountability and democracy.

Previously, such sentiments were echoed by other PML-N defectors such as Miftah Ismail, Mohammad Zubair and Asif Karmani.

While addressing a ceremony held to commemorate the death anniversary of ex-CM Ghulam Haider Wynne, he said, “Parties prefer sycophants and flatterers over genuine political workers. They [leadership] see themselves and their families as the sole bearers of wisdom and worth.”

‘Disgruntled’ PML-N stalwart regrets how leaders prefer ‘flatterers’; calls for end to ‘idol worship’ of political figures

Mr Rafique, who lost his National Assembly seat to PTI’s Latif Khosa in the February polls, has repeatedly pointed out the weaknesses of political parties, which he believes have contributed to the weakening of democracy by allowing more space to non-political actors.

“I speak harsh truths to the leadership. Whether they act on them or not is their choice, but they do listen. We cannot bury any political reality, just as no one has been able to bury us,” he said, in a veiled reference to the PTI.

Referring to the situation in Balochistan, he said the province has become ‘a simmering volcano’, yet no one was willing to address its issues. “There is an armed separatist movement in Balochistan. In KP, forces that do not even believe in the constitution are gaining strength. Non-state actors, driven by hunger and injustice, are becoming stronger.

“Why don’t PML-N and PTI focus on the issues in Balochistan? They’re simply taking turns in power. People think the conflict between PTI, PML-N, and the establishment is important, but in reality, the issue of Balochistan is far more critical than all of them.”

“The judiciary is in a dismal state, with even respected judges becoming controversial. A democracy run by billionaires and millionaires can neither function effectively nor deliver meaningful results,” he warned. He also highlighted that no political party was willing to abide by its own manifesto.

‘Don’t idolise leaders’

Saad Rafique, who was a student leader before entering politics, urged the youth to free themselves from blind loyalty. “Respect your leaders, but do not idolise them. All political parties that believe in the constitution and the integrity of state institutions must come together for the sake of Pakistan.”

He further accused the establishment of creating political parties, noting that “a few individuals make mistakes, but the entire party is punished. The party (PTI) currently under pressure is in this situation for similar reasons.”

The former railways minister also questioned why political parties failed to engage in grassroots politics. He lamented that political parties learned nothing from their past mistakes.

“No one is willing to undergo self-accountability. Everyone has made mistakes, but no one is ready to admit them,” he observed, speaking of the cyclical nature of politics — what goes around comes around.

Reflecting on the past, the PML-N leader shared that he was one of Ghulam Haider Wynne’s favourites, but he never enjoyed the same standing with Nawaz Sharif.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024