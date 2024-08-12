Political stability hinges on fair polls: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

• Leader of Awaam Pakistan party urges return to Constitution

• Says economic collapse real issue, not IPPs

• Miftah urges review of NFC Award, land reforms

KARACHI: The convener of the newly-formed Awaam Pakistan (AP) party on Sunday stated that political stability cannot be achieved in a country where elections are rigged.

“Every system in the world has been tried in this country, and now it’s time to turn to the Constitution,” former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emphasised during the launch event of the ‘Foundation and Vision Document’ for the AP manifesto.

In the event of a rigged election “the country doesn’t function because no one adheres to their oaths”, he said, adding that without reforms, the country will not move forward.

He stressed that unless the constitutional path is followed, nothing will improve. “We must return to the Constitution, as it solves all problems. Nations that violate their constitutions do not progress; solving issues requires effort.”

Mr Abbasi noted that political parties create manifestos and then forget them. He pointed out that all parties have similar manifestos.

“There is no doubt that every Pakistani is distressed today. Whenever one attends a gathering, the question arises: what will become of the country? People ask what the solution to the nation’s problems is,” he observed.

The AP convener said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that people are provided with basic facilities such as electricity, water, and healthcare services.

Mr Abbasi mentioned that IPPs (independent power producers) might be an issue, but the real problem is the failure of economy.

“The state of the economy today is the same as it was ten years ago,” he added.

He accused the country’s leadership of continuing to serve its own interests, adding that when javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was leaving for competing in the Paris Olympics not a single minister was present at the airport.

Review of NFC Award

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said the current National Finance Commission (NFC) Award should be reviewed, and the percentage of share allocated to provinces should be decreased for two to three years.

“The government is providing Rs109 billion to cover the losses of the railways. We bear these losses because the railways operates for the benefit of its employees and officers, not for the public. We will introduce a system that benefits people, he said.

The AP leader highlighted the need for land reforms to boost rural income and suggested those living in katchi abadis for 15 to 20 years should be regularised.

He said human resources are a great asset and deplored that 26 million children are out of school in Pakistan.

He said vulnerable segments of society, including women and minorities, need to be empowered, adding that AP supports devolution of power to local governments.

Former federal minister Dr Zafar Mirza, ex-HEC chairman Tariq Banuri, and former KP governor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi were prominent among other speakers.

Party’s ‘vision’

According to the Foundation and Vision Document, unveiled on Sunday, the party advocates for free and uninterrupted access to social media. It opposes attempts to “surveil or restrict” online activity but will ensure that social media companies operate in a responsible and “ethical manner”.

It proposes 80pc of the NFC Award allocated to the provinces be distributed to district governments based on population.

The party aims to increase women’s representation in leadership roles within judiciary, civil service, and armed forces.

It promises to boost direct cash transfers through the Benazir Income Support Programme and other financial assistance programmes to at least 1pc of GDP.

The AP promises to introduce physical and virtual legal aid clinics, helplines and support services for women workers to provide free legal advice.

The party plans to implement a transparent privatisation programme for all state-owned enterprises, including power and gas distribution companies, oil and gas exploration companies, PIA, and Pakistan Steel Mills. The process will ensure the protection of the interests of all stakeholders, including labour and local communities.

Promising improvements in the taxation system, the party believes it will reduce the burden on lower and middle-income families. It aims to introduce an app that will enable every CNIC holder to become a filer through a simplified process.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2024