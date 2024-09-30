Govt orders streamlining of falcons’ trade to check exploitation

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to protect falcons from exploitation, the government has directed the authorities concerned to streamline their import and export ensure that the birds brought into Pakistan were taken back by their owners and not exchanged, traded or abandoned.

This decision to tighten falcon import rules to protect the birds of prey was prompted by previous incidents where Gulf princes left behind old or injured falcons, taking with them young and stronger birds instead. These birds, often illegally trapped in Pakistan, and were then sold in the country’s black market to royal guests, sparking concerns over wildlife exploitation.

The decision was made at a meeting of the the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)Management Authority or CMA on September 4, where the inspector general of forests presented a briefing regarding the no objection certificates (NOCs) issued to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) for the import and export of 3,900 household falcons for Gulf dignitaries.

According to the meeting minutes obtained by Dawn, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed concern over mechanisms in place to ensure the same birds that were imported for hunting were re-exported. He also inquired about the potential tampering with microchips used to identify the birds.

3,900 NoCs issued to Ministry of Foreign Affairs for import, export of birds for Gulf dignitaries

In response, a representative from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination explained that the falcons would be tagged with authentic documents, including microchips and identification passports.

The official stressed that these measures would prevent the exchange or illegal trade of the birds, and that the same falcons used during hunting would be taken back by the returning dignitaries.

“This is a transit permission, not related to the commercial trade of species,” the official said, reiterating that the government was committed to ensuring the dignitaries complied with these strict regulations.

Aligning them with the houbara bustard hunting season, the NoCs issued for these birds would be valid for no more than four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with the hunting season.

To prevent misuse, the MoFA was tasked with working alongside relevant authorities, including Customs and the Ministry of Interior, to ensure compliance with the conditions of the import-export certificates.

During the meeting, the Chief Conservator of the Balochistan Wildlife Department highlighted ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court concerning the hunting of the houbara bustard, a topic that has long sparked the controversy.

The deputy chief of protocol from MoFA further clarified that there had been no new developments in the legal cases involving the hunting of houbara bustards and the use of falcons.

During a recent meeting, it was decided that all cases of falcon import and export by Gulf dignitaries would be thoroughly reviewed to ensure compliance with the law. The CMA approved the requests based on recommendations from the MoFA, with a clear directive that all conditions and relevant SOPs must be strictly followed by the concerned authorities, the meeting minutes noted.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the governor of Tabuk, and other dignitaries of Saudi Arabia had requested to import 375 falcons to hunt houbara bustard.

A similar request to import 1,800 falcons had been made by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE, and other dignitaries.

Similarly, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, and other dignitaries from the country, had requested to bring 1,635 birds to hunt houbara bustards.

Likewise, Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, the king of Bahrain, and other dignitaries from Bahrain had requested to bring with them 300 falcons.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2024