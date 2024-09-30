Muttahida hints at quitting NA if quota system extended

KARACHI: In an open warning to the government, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Sunday made it clear that it sees no use in staying in the parliament if controversial quota system is extended for another 20 years.

The key ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government also criticised the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), which it said had yet to fulfill its promise of devolving powers the grassroots level.

Addressing a ceremony organised in connection with ongoing plantation campaign by the party, senior MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal questioned the effectiveness of the deal his party had signed with the PML-N after quitting the PTI-led federal government in April 2022.

And again, after Feb 8 elections, the party had decided to clinch a power-sharing deal with the PML-N at the Centre. However, the promises made with party by the PML-N have yet to make reality checks, he said.

Mustafa Kamal blames PML-N for ‘ignoring’ his party’s concerns

“It would be a curse for us to stay in the assembly [as ruling ally] if the quota system is extended for another 20 years,” he said, adding: “What’s use of staying in the assembly if we fail to deliver and serve our people. We extended our unconditional support to PML-N government for four consecutive months. Now people are questioning us and we have nothing credible to share with them.”

He accused the PML-N government of constantly ignoring the MQM-P’s concerns and diverting all its complaints to Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party.

“We had signed the agreement with you [PML-N], not with the PPP,” he said. “With all due respect, we appeal to the PML-N to review its attitude towards MQM-P.”

He continued: “First we are already unable to answer our people and now the proposal to extend quota system for another 20 years has further put us as a party in a very difficult position.”

Speaking on the occasion, senior party leader Dr Farooq Sattar highlighted the importance of plantation campaign.

The plantation campaign by a party with no authority and mandate at local government level reflected its commitment with the city and its people, he said.

“More than 20,000 youngsters volunteered for the MQM-P campaign which showed the confidence of city’s youth in MQM-P leadership,” he added.

It may be noted that last week, MNA Aliya Kamran of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl had presented her bill to extend quota system for another 20 years during the meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Law and Justice.

However, an MQM press release had said that its two members of the committee, MNAs Hassan Sabir and Hafeezuddin, had opposed the extension of the quota system.

“After a long debate, the chairman of the standing committee deferred the bill,” the MQM-P statement said.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2024