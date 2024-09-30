Ex-army officer kidnapped from DHA Karachi released after 14 hours

KARACHI: A retired army major, who was kidnapped from the Defence Housing Authority on Saturday, was recovered safely on Sunday after 14 hours of captivity when the kidnappers freed him on their own in North Nazimabad.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said retired Major Ahmed Waseem was kidnapped from the parking lot of Bilal Masjid near Khayaban-i-Ittehad at around 12:25pm on Saturday by three criminals travelling in a white car.

He said that the kidnapping was orchestrated by victim’s nephew, Muhammad Noorul Ain Qazi, who was in touch with his accomplices as well as the victim’s family for getting ransom.

A joint team comprising officials of police and the Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), with help of an intelligence agency, traced the location of suspect Qazi in Nazimabad-3.

When the team reached there, the suspect, along with his wife, had already escaped. Half an hour later, the three kidnappers dropped the retired major in North Nazimabad from where he contacted his family through a taxi driver. He came to Hyderi Market police station where his family and the joint team members also arrived.

Suspect Qazi, who had past criminal record, got released from prison a few months back, the DIG said, adding that there were two FIRs registered against him at the Ferozabad and Yousuf Plaza police stations.

He conceded that no suspect was arrested so far.

The DIG said the suspects did not torture the kidnap victim but he was under “mental stress” as his hands remained tied for 14 hours.

A case was registered at the Gizri police station under Sections 365 (kidnapping with intent to confine) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of retired major’s son Saud Waseem.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2024