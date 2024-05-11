Today's Paper | May 11, 2024

Kidnapped boy strangled after rape in Karachi; two held

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 11, 2024 Updated May 11, 2024 12:01pm

KARACHI: A 12-year-old kidnapped boy was found dead after sexual assault near Manghopir on Friday, said police and hospital officials.

A close relative and another person were arrested by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on whose information, the boy’s body was recovered from the bushes in Manghopir, said AVCC SSP Zafar Siddique Chaanga.

The police said the student of fourth class, who was kidnapped in Mominabad on May 8, was found strangled to death in Khairabad.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the body was brought to the hospital and physical examination suggested that the boy had been raped.

“Cause of death is constriction of neck leading to asphyxia, however, samples have been collected for chemical analysis.”

The SSP said Rs1.5 million was sought in ransom.

One suspect is a relative of the victim’s mother.

On their information, the body was recovered on Friday.

SSP Chaanga said that the victim’s mother worked in Dubai who had come to Karachi a month ago.

CPLC chief Zubair Habib told Dawn that the suspects had killed the boy out of fear that they could be identified.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taxing pensions
Updated 11 May, 2024

Taxing pensions

Tax reforms have failed to deliver because of distortions created by the FBR bureaucracy through SROs, apparently for personal gains.
Orwellian slide
11 May, 2024

Orwellian slide

IN recent years, Pakistan has made several attempts at introducing an overarching mechanism through which to check...
Terror against girls
11 May, 2024

Terror against girls

ONCE again, the ogre of terrorism is seeking the sacrifice of schoolgirls. On Wednesday, just days after the...
Enrolment drive
Updated 10 May, 2024

Enrolment drive

The authorities should implement targeted interventions to bring out-of-school children, especially girls, into the educational system.
Gwadar outrage
10 May, 2024

Gwadar outrage

JUST two days after the president, while on a visit to Balochistan, discussed the need for a political dialogue to...
Save the witness
10 May, 2024

Save the witness

THE old affliction of failed enforcement has rendered another law lifeless. Enacted over a decade ago, the Sindh...