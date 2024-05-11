Kidnapped boy strangled after rape in Karachi; two held

KARACHI: A 12-year-old kidnapped boy was found dead after sexual assault near Manghopir on Friday, said police and hospital officials.

A close relative and another person were arrested by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on whose information, the boy’s body was recovered from the bushes in Manghopir, said AVCC SSP Zafar Siddique Chaanga.

The police said the student of fourth class, who was kidnapped in Mominabad on May 8, was found strangled to death in Khairabad.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the body was brought to the hospital and physical examination suggested that the boy had been raped.

“Cause of death is constriction of neck leading to asphyxia, however, samples have been collected for chemical analysis.”

The SSP said Rs1.5 million was sought in ransom.

One suspect is a relative of the victim’s mother.

On their information, the body was recovered on Friday.

SSP Chaanga said that the victim’s mother worked in Dubai who had come to Karachi a month ago.

CPLC chief Zubair Habib told Dawn that the suspects had killed the boy out of fear that they could be identified.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2024