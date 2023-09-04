DAWN.COM Logo

3 martyred in Pakistan Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar

Iftikhar Shirazi Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 04:01pm
This image shows a Pakistan Navy helicopter. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Navy
Two Pakistan Navy officers and one soldier were martyred on Monday in a helicopter crash in Balochistan’s Gwadar, a spokesperson for the navy said.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar.

“The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault,” the spokesperson said. “As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson added that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the helicopter crash, state-run PTV News reported, adding that he prayed for the bereaved.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz also expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she prayed for the martyred personnel.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also expressed grief over the deaths and offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

“The sacrifices made by the armed forces for the sake of the country and nation will always be remembered,” he said.

