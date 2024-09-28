Higher education sector’s shortfall increases to Rs60 billion, NA body told

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee was informed on Friday that the higher education sector of the country was facing a shortfall of over Rs60 billion.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education about the financial issues at a meeting held at the HEC with MNA Dr Azimuddin Zahid Lakhvi in the chair.

“Higher education sector has been facing a shortfall for the past several years…the sector faced a shortfall of Rs17.7 billion in 2018-19, which is continuously increasing with each passing year,” he said.

Talking about the current position, he said: “Now the sector is confronted with a shortfall of Rs60.1 billion. HEC requirement was Rs125 billion while the allocation was Rs65 billion [for the current fiscal year].”

Lawmakers stress need to enhance education budget to at least 4pc of GDP

He said this gap was further widened by a decrease in the recurring grant per student from Rs67,528 in 2018-19 to Rs50,956 in 2023-24.

Dr Mukhtar stressed the need for considering allocation to the higher education sector as an investment in the future of Pakistan.

Apparently convinced with the chairman’s concerns, the committee stressed the need to enhance the budgetary allocation to education to at least 4pc of the GDP to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

The committee also recommended that a fixed parentage of income of all degree awarding institutions should be earmarked for extracurricular and sports activities.

Meanwhile, responding to a query from PPP MNA Rafiullah, the chairman HEC highlighted multiple factors affecting the quality of education such as financial issues, administrative governance in universities and external/internal interference in the affairs of universities.

Earlier, he also underlined the need for provincial support to universities in addition to unabated funding from the centre.

“Pakistan is blessed with highly capable youth and we have to invest in them for the sake of this country’s future,” he stressed.

The committee members also expressed serious concerns regarding the interference in recruitment and other processes within educational institutions.

One member emphasised that this issue should not solely be labeled as “political interference” rather any form of interference whether political or bureaucratic should be firmly discouraged.

The focus must remain on promoting merit to enhance educational standards and ensure that our children receive quality education, he said.

Meanwhile, the committee also passed Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS) Bill 2024 with some amendments and “Pakistan Examination Board Bill 2024, highlighting a commitment to advancing educational initiatives.

The chairman of the committee emphasised the need for equal opportunities and facilities in schools across rural and urban areas, advocating for the sustainability of NGO-funded initiatives, character building in schools aligned with the civic bill and the incorporation of the Chinese language into foreign languages curricula.

He also called for the integration of skill training within formal education and targeted outreach to underserved and rural populations.

Earlier, the chairman HEC elaborated on the organisation’s mission, stakeholders, roles and notable accomplishments, stating that the total number of universities in Pakistan had reached 265 with a gender parity of 52pc male to 48pc female enrollment. In the academic year 2023-24, HEC produced 3,427 PhD graduates and 34,873 research publications, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2024