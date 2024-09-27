E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Azerbaijan buys JF-17 fighter jets from Pakistan

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 09:41am

ISLAMABAD: Azer­bai­jan has added JF-17 Block III fighter jets, purchased from Pakistan reportedly in a $1.6 billion deal, to its air force fleet.

“The jets have already been integrated into the arsenal of Azerbaijan’s Air Force,” Azerbaijan’s presidency said in a statement after President Ilham Aliyev was formally presented with the multirole aircraft at Heydar Aliyev International Air­port on Wednesday, during a ceremony attended by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov.

At the ceremony, which took place on the margins of Azerbaijan Inter­national Defence Exhibi­tion 2024 in Baku, Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza, Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, briefed President Aliyev about the fighter jet’s cutting-edge tactical and technical specifications, operational guidelines, and key performance indicators.

President Aliyev was photographed sitting inside a JF-17C Block III fighter jet.

Besides inspecting the aircraft, he witnessed an aerial demonstration, which showcased the agility and manoeuvrability of the fighter jet.

The Inter Services Public Relations, in a statement released on Thursday, said “a contract for the sale of JF-17 Block-III fighter aircraft” to Azerbaijan was signed recently.

Azerbaijan has become the third country to acquire JF-17 fighters from Pakistan after Myanmar and Nigeria. It has long been speculated that Iraq is considering the purchase of JF-17s from Pakistan.

It is believed that the agreement was inked during February this year. The ISPR said that Azerbaijan president, during his visit to Islamabad in July, was “briefed on the combat capabilities and versatile employment options” of the fighter aircraft.

It said that President Aliyev had on that occasion hailed the deal saying it would “go a long way in consolidating the existing military cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, fostering closer defence collaboration”.

Reports in Azerbaijan media had claimed that the aircraft were acquired under a $1.6bn deal for unspecified number of jets, armament, and training.

JF-17 Block III, developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, boasts advanced avionics, including an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar and long-range missile capabilities.

The lightweight, single-engine fighter is designed for air-to-air and air-to-ground operations and is known for its high manoeuvrability at medium and low altitudes.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

