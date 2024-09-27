E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Eye cancer cases among children in Pakistan increase at alarming pace: experts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 07:49am

RAWALPINDI: Speakers at a seminar warned that Pakistan was witnessing an alarming increase in eye cancer cases among children.

Addressing the seminar titled: “Story of challenges and opportunities”, Prof Dr Tayyab Afghani, HOD Oculoplastics said children’s eye cancer in Pakistan was higher than India and China, and genetic diagnosis can reduce children’s eye cancer cases.

Dr Afghani said that 2,000 children with eye cancer have been registered of whom 500 have fully recovered.

He said the adverse effects of the treatment, like facial scars, rejuvenate the damaged skin so that the patient can live a good quality of life.

The Al-Shifa Eye Cancer Center caters to surgery, chemotherapy, and rehabilitation under one roof, free of cost.

Addressing on the occasion, President Al-Shifa Trust retired Maj-Gen Rehmat Khan said every stage of the procedure — from evaluation to chemotherapy and rehabilitation — is handled under one roof, making our hospital a unique source of treating patients suffering from eye cancer.

The patients include non-affording men, women, and especially children, and 86 per cent of all eye cancer patients are children, he said.

Two sister departments support the eye cancer centre; one is ophthalmology genetic, which provides genetic screening of the parents to assess any possibility of cancer in future races and suggest how it can be prevented.

The second department is the aesthetic department, which minimizes the effects of chemotherapy and radiation on the skin and face.

Over the past three years, the Al-Shifa Eye Cancer Centre has successfully performed 2,500 sessions of chemotherapy procedures for children who have been diagnosed with eye cancer.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...
Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...