Imran fears govt still trying to extend CJP’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: Amidst speculation surrounding Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s term, which is set to expire late next month, former prime minister Imran Khan voiced concerns that the government is still trying to extend the tenure of the incumbent chief justice of Pakistan.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, the incarcerated PTI founding chairman said that everyone knows what is happening in the Supreme Court — a reference to simmering tension among the top judges.

He alleged that the government is making efforts to extend the tenure of the so-called “gang of three”, without providing further details. Mr Khan said that after damaging the country, they are now planning to sabotage the Supreme Court and pressurising the judges of high courts. He claimed that the decisions pronounced by the judges were written somewhere else.

The former prime minister pointed out that CJP Isa did not take action on the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Law ministry dismisses ‘fake notification’ of Justice Shah’s appointment as top judge

The letter written in March documented instances of pressure on judges through abduction and torture of their relatives and secret surveillance within their residences.

The PTI founder reiterated his party’s support for senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and asked the government to issue a notification for his appointment as the next CJP forthwith.

Mr Khan warned that the PTI would launch a protest movement if it was not allowed to hold its public rally in Rawalpindi on Aug 28.

About the proposed constitutional court, he said it would clip the powers of the Supreme Court chief justice, adding that the government intended to ap­­point Justice Isa as the chief jus­­tice of the constitutional court.

According to him, Justice Isa would be a beneficiary of the proposed constitutional amendment and accused him of depriving the PTI of its election symbol ahead of the Feb 8 elections.

‘Fake notification’

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday dismissed as fake a notification for the appointment of senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the next CJP.

The notification circulated on social media stated that Justice Shah will assume the office of CJP with effect from Oct 26, 2024, a day after the retirement of the incumbent CJP, Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The law ministry’s spokesperson issued an immediate clarification, stating: “Notification that is being circulated regarding the appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, senior judge of Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan is fake. Ministry of Law and Justice didn’t issue such kind of notification.”

The government is struggling to bring a ‘constitutional package’ that aims to drastically change the judicial landscape. Besides the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court, the proposed amendment also suggests criteria for the appointment and elevation of the judges of the superior courts.

The ruling coalition, however, failed to pass the amendments during the previous session of the National Assembly, as it failed to convince JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to vote for the constitutional package. However, there are still speculations that the constitutional amendment would be tabled in parliament.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2024