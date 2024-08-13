Imran warns of protests if CJ given extension; PTI embittered by decision on NA seats

ISLAMABAD: PTI founding chairman Imran Khan on Monday warned of a nationwide protest if the government attempted to extend the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, or failed to implement the CJP-led bench’s decision on reserved seats.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, the PTI leadership criticised the SC decision to restore the membership of three PML-N lawmakers and alleged that efforts were being made to deprive the party of its seats.

While talking to the media in Adiala Jail, the former premier alleged that CJP Isa and the Election Commission of Pakistan were hand in glove, with the military supporting them.

Terming the situation in Pakis­tan worse than Bangladesh’s, where former premier Sheikh Hasina Wajid had suppressed all opposition parties, Mr Khan said: “All these things have been witnessed in Pakistan as well. Before elections, a crackdown was launched against the PTI on the pretext of May 9 violence”.

PTI founder says Pakistan’s situation worse than Bangladesh

But all their plans failed on Feb 8, he claimed.

As a result, he added, half of his party leadership was sent behind bars and the other half was left with no option but to go underground.

Many leaders were forced to quit the party, he said.

He alleged that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had the footage of May 9 violence, but it was not sha­red with the mas­ses and courts.

In response to another question, the PTI founder said the ruling coalition was worried over rumours that he [Imran Khan] had approached the military establishment, but it was not correct. Mehmood Khan Achakzai

would hold negotiations with politicians, but the PTI would not negotiate, he said, explain-ing that if his party held ne-gotiations with them, it would give the impression that he had accepted the PML-N government.

SC decision assailed PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, flanked by Raoof Hasan, Shibli Faraz and other leaders, said there was no room for extension of the CJP’s service.

He said “those who wanted” extension to learn from Bangladesh.

Mr Gohar said that he would file an appeal against the latest SC decision to restore membership of three MNAs belonging to the ruling PML-N. Shibli Faraz said efforts were being made to further reduce the number of PTI seats.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2024