SC regrets inaccurate reporting of CJP’s ‘off-the-record’ remarks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday regretted that “an off-the-rec­ord conversation between Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and journalists” after a ceremony on Monday was unnecessarily and largely inaccurately reported and published, resulting in “unwarranted sensationalism”.

A press release issued with the signature of CJP’s Secretary Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad explained that “giving unnecessary attention and importance to individuals detracts from what was important — institutions — and it be ensured that they serve the people”.

At the conclusion of the ceremony on the commencement of the judicial year, the statement explained, some journalists surrounded the CJP and asked questions. The CJP made it clear that he was talking to them off the record.

The CJP, the statement explained, was asked about the extension of his tenure, to which he replied that several months earlier Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had come to his chamber and had stated that the government was considering making the position of CJP a fixed tenure post for three years.

The CJP informed the journalists that he told the law minister that if the proposal was individual specific, and if enacted, it would not be something he would accept. Senior puisne judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan were also present during this meeting.

The law minister also referenced the Parliamentary Committee’s role, which they had previously stated had been diminished. In response, the CJP said it was parliament’s prerogative; however, he hoped that those in opposition to the government would not be excluded.

The statement mentioned a follow-up question related to a comment made by PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on this matter. In response, the CJP stated that he had never met the said gentleman and was unaware of his comments.

Questions were also put to the CJP about the proposal to increase the number of judges since the number of cases has increased. The CJP responded that it was best if first the vacant positions were filled in.

The statement said that during the ceremony, the AGP, vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association were invited to address and express their respective views which they did.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024