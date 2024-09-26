E-Paper | September 26, 2024

Fresh polls must to resolve crises, says PkMAP chief

Saleem Shahid Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 10:18am

QUETTA: Chairman of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mehmood Khan Achakzai has said that holding new elections, ensuring supremacy of parliament and non-interference by the establishment in political affairs of the country were some of the steps, which should be immediately taken to resolve the crises being faced by the country.

Talking to journalists at the central secretariat of his party on Wednesday, Mr Achakzai said the recently formed parliamentary committee, headed by National Assembly speaker, could play a role in paving the way for fresh elections in the country.

Mr Achakzai who also heads the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) — an alliance of opposition parties — said that mistakes were committed in the past which resulted in serious crises that harmed the country, including the separate of East Pakistan. “But we still have not learned lesson and continue to commit mistakes, which are worsening the situation in the country,” he said.

Referring to the proposed amendments to the constitution, the government wants to be passed by the parliament, the PkMAP chief said that constitution was a social contract meant to protect rights of every citizen of a country and in order to run the country smoothly, necessary amendments should be made in it keeping the people’s interests and their requirements and these should be made through consensus of representatives of the people in the parliament with two-thirds majority.

He said that assemblies established in the country on the basis of Form 45 and 47 were not representative of the people as the people know how these assemblies have been formed.

“We have to block the way of bringing people together in parliament on the desires of the people sitting in some powerful institutions of the country,” Mr Achakzai said.

‘Fazl to face political loss if he backs amendments’

In reply to a question about JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Mr Achakzai said Maulana Fazl was a seasoned politician who plays his role very well. However, the PkMPA was of the opinion if the Maulana accepted the proposed amendments to the constitution in their original shape, the JUI-F chief would suffer a political loss.

In response to yet another question, he said the recently-formed parliamentary committee of the National Assembly having representation of all political parties, could take steps for paving the way for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said that all political parties and stakeholders should sit together and find out a solution to the crisis being faced by the country.

“A roundtable conference of all stakeholders is the need of the hour to decide how to run the country in a better way, in which the right of the people should be accepted to elect their representatives without any interference by any institution of the country,” he said, adding that all institutions must work within their jurisdictions.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...
Point of no return?
Updated 25 Sep, 2024

Point of no return?

It is CJP's responsibility to ensure his institution's respect as the govt has made it clear it will not implement the reserved seats verdict.
War on Lebanon
25 Sep, 2024

War on Lebanon

Israel has lit a fire that can consume the entire region, as hopes for a Gaza ceasefire grow dimmer by the day.
Rape scars
25 Sep, 2024

Rape scars

We are at the threshold of a rape crisis and the reason for it is our flimsy response; it aborts justice by perpetuating stigmatisation and victim-blaming.