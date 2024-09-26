Civil society protest extrajudicial killing of Umerkot blasphemy suspect

UMERKOT: Activists of civil society organisations from across the province participated in a protest here on Wednesday which was led, among others, by daughter of blasphemy suspect Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who was allegedly killed by police in a staged encounter last week.

The protest demonstration was held in front of the Umerkot Press Club.The protesters chanted slogans ‘Soil of Sindh needs peace’ and ‘The land of peace needs peace’.

Ms Hareem Kunbhar said it had not been verified that his father had committed the blasphemy because the social media account which was referred as his, its ID was not in his name and it was in the name of some Shah Nawaz Shah.

Comrade Punhal Sario and others drew attention of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and said: “You have been claiming to be chairman of a democratic and secular party, but your Tharparkar MNA Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani has been seen garlanding the police officials who killed Dr Shahnawaz, a grade 18th officer, extrajudicially.

He needs to be denotified as he has been promoting fanatic practices,“ they said.

Civil society, activists and nationalists, stage demonstration in front of Umerkot Press Club against extra judicial killing of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar on Sept 25, 2024. — A. B. Arisar

They demanded investigating and banning local spiritual leader Umer Jan Sarhandi and his followers for their alleged involvement in the incident.

They also called for the arrest of DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani and the entire team, who allegedly killed the suspect, and the Umerkot SSP, along with his police team, who handed over the doctor to Sindhri police for the killing.

The speakers demanded that it should be investigated who incited the mob through social media to kill Dr Shahnawaz; who asked people not to let his burial in his native graveyard and burn his body.

Among others including the suspect’s cousin advocate Junaid Kunbhar, Allah Bux Kunbhar, nationalist poet Haji Sand, Manzoor Solangi, Sikiladho Rahimoo, Mazhar Talpur, writer Mir Hassan Arisar and Sindhu Nawaz Ghanghro, announced a powerful protest demonstration in Karachi on Oct 6 and appealed to people to attend it as an expression of their rejection of extremism.

