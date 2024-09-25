France minister vows new immigration ‘rules’ after student murder

France’s conservative interior minister on Wednesday vowed consequences after a Moroccan man suspected of murdering a 19-year-old university student and leaving her body in a Paris forest was arrested in Switzerland.

A source close to the case, speaking to AFP, identified the alleged attacker as a 22-year-old man of Moroccan nationality. Prosecutors have said the suspect had been previously convicted of rape and had been the subject of an order to leave France.

The killing of the student is expected to further inflame political tensions in France where the newly installed right-wing government plans to crack down on immigration.

“This is an abominable crime,” said Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. Retailleau, who took over from his predecessor Gerald Darmanin on Monday, vowed to boost law and order, tighten immigration legislation, and make it easier to deport foreigners convicted of crimes.

“It is up to us, as public leaders, to refuse to accept the inevitable and to develop our legal arsenal, to protect the French,” he added.

“If we have to change the rules, let’s change them.” On Saturday, the body of a student was discovered in the Bois de Boulogne park in western Paris, not far from the Universite Paris-Dauphine she attended.

Authorities have only released the first name of the victim, Philippine. A Moroccan national was arrested on Tuesday in the Swiss canton of Geneva and was identified as a suspect in a murder committed in Paris, a spokeswoman for the Swiss justice ministry told AFP.

“The Federal Office of Justice then ordered detention for extradition purposes on the basis of an arrest request from France,” she added.

Man with pickaxe

The student was last seen at the university on Friday. Witnesses had reported seeing a man with a pickaxe, said one police source. According to the prosecutors, in 2021 the man was convicted of rape committed in 2019 when he was a minor.

He had been released in June having served out his sentence, then placed in an administrative detention centre, according to the source close to the case. In early September, a judge freed him on condition he reported regularly to the authorities.

But just before the murder of the student, the suspect had been placed on a wanted list because he had flouted the conditions of his release. The killing of the student has sparked outrage in the country, with both far-right and left-wing politicians urging tough measures.

“Philippine’s life was stolen from her by a Moroccan migrant who was under a removal order,” Jordan Bardella, the leader of the far-right RN, the largest single party in parliament, said on X Tuesday evening.

“Our justice system is lax, our state is dysfunctional and our leaders are letting the French live alongside human bombs,” he added. “It’s time for this government to act: our compatriots are angry and will not mince words.”

Former socialist president Francois Hollande also chimed in, saying deportation orders had to be enforced “quickly”.

France routinely issues deportation orders known under the French abbreviation OQTF, but only around seven per cent of them are enforced, compared to 30pc across the European Union.

Marie-Laure Basilien-Gainche, an expert in public law, said French authorities were issuing too many of them. “We are seeing an increase in the number of removal orders issued against people who — we know from the start — cannot return to their country of origin or transit,” she said.