President Macron denies inviting Telegram founder Durov to France

Published August 31, 2024
A combination photo shows French President Emmanuel Macron and Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. — Dawn/File
A combination photo shows French President Emmanuel Macron and Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday refuted claims that he invited Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, to France.

Durov was detained upon arrival in Paris and later released on probation.

While Macron was in Belgrade for official talks, he denied allegations from the French newspaper Le Canard Enchaine that he had invited Durov to France. The newspaper had reported that Durov was detained immediately after landing at the airport as part of a purported invitation to the Elysee Palace.

Macron stated that he had “absolutely no idea” about Durov’s visit to France and emphasised that it would be “wrong” to suggest he had invited Durov for dinner at the presidential residence.

The French president defended his decision to grant Durov French citizenship in 2021. Macron described the move as part of a broader strategy to confer citizenship on influential international figures who “learn the French language” and contribute positively to France.

He also highlighted similar decisions to grant citizenship to figures like American entrepreneur Evan Spiegel, athletes and artists.

Durov’s detention, release

Pavel Durov, a dual-national of France and Russia, was detained on the evening of August 24 upon arriving from Azerbaijan at Bourget Airport in Paris. He was listed as a wanted person in France, leading to his arrest.

French media reported that Durov was held for a preliminary investigation by the French National Judicial Police, which had issued a search warrant. The investigation focused on Telegram’s moderation practices, which authorities believed allowed criminal activity to persist on the platform.

On August 28, the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that Durov — facing 12 separate charges including illegal transactions, child sexual abuse, fraud and refusal to cooperate with authorities — was released on a €5 million bail after a 96-hour detention.

He is subject to judicial control and is prohibited from leaving French territory while awaiting trial.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau stated that Durov’s detention was part of the “X” investigation, initiated on July 8 by Anti-Organised Crime officers, which led to the charges against him.

