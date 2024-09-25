E-Paper | September 25, 2024

National policy on electric vehicles likely next month

Kalbe Ali Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Min­istry of Industries is likely to finalise the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) policy in Octo­ber, which aims to promote local manufacturing and early adaption of electric veh­i­­cles (EVs) and new ene­rgy vehicles (NEVs) to ensure a sustainable transport system.

It was decided in the first Steering Committee on Elect­ric Vehicles meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting noted that the policy would promote local manufacturing, early adaption of EVs and NEVs, energy efficiency, and transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector.

The steering committee will also oversee the replacement of conventional vehicles with EVs in the federal government, and the next meeting will discuss plans to develop a financial structure for demand incentivisation of EVs and NEVs through grants provided in the federal budget.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Sar­dar Awais Ahmad Khan Leg­h­ari, Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum and senior officers from relevant ministries and departments.

As the proposals presented by various stakeholders were reviewed, the committee will meet next week to deliberate further on the matter.

The prime minister’s office recently constituted a steering committee to develop a comprehensive policy to promote local manufacturing and early adaption of EVs, including NEVs, to help transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector.

The TORs of the committee included the development of a nationwide plan for quick deployment of an appropriate number of charging stations at selected locations on highways and urban centres with the support of oil marketing companies and the National Highway Authority to enable the use of existing EVs for inter-city and intra-city transportation.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024

