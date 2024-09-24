PTI leader Imran Khan slams article falsely calling him ‘Israel supporter’

ISLAMABAD: Descri­bing those criticising him on the basis of an article published in an Israeli newspaper as “naive”, former prime minister Imran Khan said he stood by his earlier stance on Israel.

Talking to media persons after proceedings in the Toshakhana case at Adiala Jail on Monday, Mr Khan said he had been falsely portrayed as being a staunch supporter of establishing bilateral ties with Israel.

The Jerusalem Post article, in an overview of relations between the Muslim world and Tel Aviv, had alluded to the potential role of former prime minister Imran Khan in the normalisation of ties with Israel.

Mr Khan claimed that those indulging in propaganda against him had misunderstood the article, perhaps because of their “little comprehension of English language”.

He said the newspaper in its article had only mentioned his reputation in the Muslim world and Western countries.

Reiterating that his stance on Israel is the same as before, the PTI leader stated that Israeli forces were committing genocide of Palestinian people and added that a dialogue with Israel could only start after a ceasefire.

The incarcerated leader said PTI would hold a jalsa in Rawalpindi, adding that party leaders had already been told to make arrangements for show of power next week.

He claimed that PTI had held more public gatherings than any other party in the country.

Referring to the recent Lahore jalsa, he pointed out that permission for the rally was granted just a day ago and access to the venue was blocked by placing containers on roads.

However, he added, people reached the venue on foot despite the fact that PTI had nothing to offer them as refreshments.

He alleged that around 500 PTI workers were put under house arrest and criticised the local administration for closing the jalsa at 6pm.

Imran Khan warned that PTI would start mass street protests if the government brought the proposed constitutional package.

Earlier, the FIA prosecution submitted the challan in the Toshakhana case before the court, along with a list of 24 witnesses.

The challan accused Mr Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi of corruption and corrupt practices to retain an expensive jewelry set at a throwaway price.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024