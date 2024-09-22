57 more dengue patients land in hospitals

RAWALPINDI: The number of dengue patients is increasing in the garrison city as 57 more went down with mosquito-borne disease on Saturday, taking the tally to 600 this season.

A large number of dengue patients reported in three government-run hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

As many as 29 patients were reported in government run hospitals from Kalyal, Khana Dak, Gangal, Dhoke Munshee, Rehmatabad, Kotha Kalan, Morgah, Dhama Syedan, Chak Jalaldin and Girja.

As many as 14 patients came from New Parrian, Satellite Town, Saidpur Scheme, Ratta Amral, Qayyumabad, Dhoke Kashmirian, Dhoke Hukam Dad, Mangtal, Pirwadhai, Bangish Colony, three from Peshawar Road, Naseerabad, three from Gujar Khan, three from Gulistan Colony, Lal Kurti, two each from Takhat Pari and Kallar Syedan and one from Kahuta.

According to District Health Authority, informed that 2,826 FIRs and 2,226 challans have been filed for violation of dengue SOPs in 2024 so far, while 808 buildings have been raided and a fine of Rs10.44 million has been imposed.

Meanwhile, Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development Tayyab Farid on Saturday asked Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to play an active role in the anti-dengue drive and ensure no leakages of water.

He visited Wasa office here and reviewed the measures taken in connection with the anti-dengue campaign.

Mr Farid said protecting citizens from dengue was the priority of the Punjab government and all resources were being utilised in this regard. He said Wasa had a key role in the campaign to stop the spread of dengue.

“Water should not remain accumulated anywhere and timely steps should be taken to drain stagnant water. All tubewells, filtration plants, offices and Wasa installations should be cleaned on a daily basis to keep them free from larvae.”

Along with full implementation of the guidelines of the health department, Wasa work should in coordination with the district administration.

In this regard, he said there are clear instructions of the government that the dengue epidemic can be tackled only with timely and preventive measures.

Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated, he said.

Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf while giving a briefing said a total of 523 hotspots had been registered. These hotspots are being monitored on a daily basis by eight special teams. The teams upload their daily activities on the dashboard.

He said Wasa teams also redressed more than 200 complaints so far in this season. Along with this, special de-watering sets and sucking machines have been allocated for high-risk uses, which are working in collaboration with the health department.

He added that tubewells, mini-filtration plants, valve chambers, overhead tanks, ground storage tanks and complaint offices of Wasa were being cleaned on a daily basis.

He said banners had been displayed on all Wasa water tankers, jetting and sucking machines while awareness messages had been printed on Wasa bills to create public awareness about dengue.

Meanwhile, the special secretary also visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and was briefed by its Director General Kinza Murtaza about plans and initiatives of the civic agency.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2024