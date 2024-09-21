Experts stress accurate diagnosis, awareness to combat dengue

LAHORE: Medical experts say that correct diagnosis, timely treatment and continuous follow-up care are crucial in preventing fatalities and complications in dengue patients.

They say that awareness efforts, such as those carried out by the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), can significantly help in combating the spread of dengue.

These observations were made at the ‘Dengue preparedness and management’ seminar organised by the PHC on Friday.

The seminar, chaired by PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, was attended by a large number of healthcare professionals, including medics treating dengue patients from both public and private healthcare establishments, as well as representatives from health departments and district administration.

Participants included physicians, senior officials from health departments, vice-chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical colleges, medical superintendents of public and private hospitals, representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association and Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, senior district administration officers, frontline clinicians, nurses and others.

In his welcome address, Dr Saqib Aziz stressed the importance of quality treatment and awareness regarding dengue. He urged stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and district administrations to engage in awareness campaigns and preventive measures, highlighting that dengue is a complex challenge requiring a multifaceted approach.

He expressed concern over the rising number of dengue cases in Punjab and noted the impact of climate change on its spread. The seminar aimed to sensitise healthcare service providers to enhance their preparedness.

Dr Aziz said the role of family physicians was as the first line of defence and called for better coordination among healthcare entities.

Chairperson of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group Prof Muhammad Imran Hasan Khan highlighted the group’s role in combating the dengue epidemic by building the capacity of healthcare providers across Punjab. He updated participants on the current dengue situation in the province and outlined the steps taken to address the issue. Prof Khan stressed that accurate diagnosis and management are key to successful treatment, adding that teamwork among healthcare providers is essential.

Prof Tanvirus Salam, head of the Medicine Department at Allama Iqbal Medical College, spoke on the accurate diagnosis and management of dengue. He dispelled common misconceptions about the disease and its treatment, providing clarity for healthcare professionals.

Prof Tanvir stressed the importance of prevention and the active role of government in eliminating dengue breeding sites by clearing water sources, arranging public awareness seminars, conducting social and electronic media campaigns, and reducing the costs of dengue diagnostic tests. He also highlighted the critical role of healthcare providers in saving lives.

He noted that dengue is a global issue, affecting millions annually, with Brazil alone accounting for 3.5 million cases.

