E-Paper | September 21, 2024

Aurangzeb asserts financial stability ahead of IMF bailout

Khaleeq Kiani Published September 21, 2024 Updated September 21, 2024 10:00am

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of an IMF bailout, the government presented an optimistic outlook on macroeconomic indicators on Friday, signalling to the banking sector that Pakistan is no longer a desperate borrower and will set its own terms for future loans.

The resilience of Pakistan’s economy was the central theme of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s economic update to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, which also approved the export of 140,000 tonnes of sugar, including 100,000 tonnes previously disallowed by the federal cabinet due to rising domestic prices.

At the outset of the meeting, the finance minister shared with the ECC members “an update on the current economic situation macroeconomic stability achieved across all sectors of the economy”, the finance ministry said. He said the currency is now in a stable position with foreign exchange reserves at a 26-month high on the back of “very resilient and strong remittances flows”.

ECC approves export of 140,000 tonnes of sugar

Mr Aurangzeb said IT exports had also stabilised at about $300 million monthly figure and a steady growth in the Roshan Digital Accounts with $165m inflows last month. He described the “reduction in inflation to a single digit as a big story”, hoping that inflation would further come down when the September data is released.

He also appreciated the situation with current account as “very encouraging” with $75m surplus achieved in August. He hoped that with softer oil prices, a softer dollar and an aggressive rate cut which has already been reduced by 450bps, the current account situation would continue to be in a good position.

The finance minister briefed his cabinet colleagues on the rejection by the government of all bids for treasury bills on Wednesday, saying the move was “aimed at conveying the message that the government was under no desperation to borrow, and if it were to borrow, it would borrow at its own terms”.

He asked the banking system to focus on lending to the private sector. He said the 450bps cut in policy rate and the resultant ease in borrowing would help the government reduce its single largest expenditure of debt servicing, and create room for the banking sector to step up and lend aggressively to the private sector.

Mr Aurangzeb specifically referred to the IMF board meeting scheduled for Sept 25, saying that “with the prayers of the nation and efforts made by the prime minister in association with bilateral partners, our local teams, administration and all our institutions, we would hear a good news on the 25th and move on from there”.

The minister, however, warned that macroeconomic stability was not an end itself but a means to an end, saying it was the basic hygiene on which building blocks would provide foundation to the whole edifice. “We would move in the right direction on the basis of this approach, and ensure gradual stability in the micro sectors as well,” he added.

The ECC approved a total 140,000 tonnes of sugar export despite the federal cabinet’s snub for 100,000 tonnes export approved by the ECC on Aug 23 on the demand of sugar mills.

The cabinet had rejected the ECC’s decision to export 100,000 tonnes of sugar after Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik raised a lot of hue and cry over the rising rate of the commodity in the local market.

However, the industries and production ministry came back to the ECC, this time for export of 140,000 tonnes of sugar, including 40,000 tonnes to Tajikistan.

An official statement said the ECC approved in principle the summary for export of 40,000 tones to Tajikistan.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democracy in peril
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Democracy in peril

The govt is forcing the SC into a direct confrontation with the legislature.
Far from finish line
21 Sep, 2024

Far from finish line

FROM six cases in the first half of the year, Pakistan has now gone to 18 polio cases. Of the total, 13 have been...
Brutal times
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Brutal times

The latest string of chilling episodes confirm a pattern of unlawful police violence endorsed by mobs.
What now?
20 Sep, 2024

What now?

Govt's actions could turn the reserved seats verdict into a major clash between institutions. It is a risky and unfortunate escalation.
IHK election farce
20 Sep, 2024

IHK election farce

WHILE India will be keen to trumpet the holding of elections in held Kashmir as a return to ‘normalcy’, things...
Donating organs
20 Sep, 2024

Donating organs

CERTAIN philanthropic practices require a more scientific temperament than ours to flourish. Deceased organ donation...