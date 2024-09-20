China keen to boost collaboration in various sectors

ISLAMABAD: Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, announced on Thursday China’s readiness to enhance collaboration with Pakistan in several fields, including information technology (IT), new energy, and space exploration. He stated that this cooperation aims to secure a prosperous future for Pakistan.

At a seminar titled “People-Centric Governance System: A Case Study of China,” hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in partnership with the Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization, Research and Development (AIERD), Shi highlighted the strengthening ties between China and Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“This year marks the beginning of the second golden decade of BRI and CPEC,” Shi said. He noted that CPEC has significantly contributed to Pakistan through investment and job creation, particularly in infrastructure and energy sectors, laying a solid foundation for the country’s ongoing economic and social progress.

A statement issued here said that highlighting China’s ongoing commitment, Shi detailed upcoming projects, including the second phase of the Karakoram Highway and the Askari hydropower project, expected to become operational later this year. He also mentioned efforts to ensure year-round accessibility of the Khunjerab Pass and support for the development of Gwadar, including the opening of its new international airport.

Additionally, according to Shi, China is eager to enhance cooperation in agriculture and mining, increase imports of high-quality Pakistani agricultural products, and explore oil and gas development partnerships. “We are prepared to help Pakistan maximise its development potential through these collaborative efforts,” Shi added.

Romina Khurshid Alam, Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change and Chairperson of the Pakistan-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, praised the longstanding relationship between the two countries and highlighted the lessons Pakistan can learn from China’s achievements in sustainable development. She underscored the importance of people-centric governance and expressed appreciation for the collaborative opportunities with China.

“China’s approach to poverty reduction and sustainable development has set a powerful example,” she said, referring to the Global Development Initiative (GDI) that has lifted millions out of poverty. Alam also noted Pakistan’s climate action efforts, including the Green Pakistan Programme and the Recharge Pakistan project.

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam commended China’s people-centric governance model, which focuses on transparency, efficiency, and long-term planning, and encouraged Pakistan to adopt similar strategies to improve governance and reduce poverty.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2024