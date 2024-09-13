E-Paper | September 13, 2024

More than 146,000 travellers screened for mpox at Karachi airport in August: CAA

Dawn.com Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 06:47pm
Photo: File
Photo: File

Amid the rise in mpox cases nationwide and calls for precautionary measures, a total of 146,722 travellers were examined at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport in August, a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Friday.

The mpox virus presents with flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild but can kill, and children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications.

Pakistan’s fifth case of mpox was confirmed in Peshawar on Wednesday. The 33-year-old patient arrived in Pakistan from a Gulf country at Islamabad International Airport on September 7.

On September 1, Pakistan’s fourth mpox case was confirmed, also from Peshawar. The first three cases of the virus were all found at the Peshawar airport.

On Sunday (September 8), all four patients in KP had recovered and were discharged from isolation after they tested negative for the zoonotic ailment.

According to Friday’s press release, the number of staff from Border Health Services (BHS) at Jinnah International Airport had been increased to two doctors, up from one. Additionally, the team of medical assistants has grown from five to 10.

“Since the start of screenings at the airport, which began on August 16, only one traveller with symptoms was sent to the hospital on August 31 for further checks”, the press release said.

“After each international flight, the immigration and international lounge areas are disinfected two to three times a day.”

Two extra cabins have been set up for the examination and quarantine of travellers who might be infected, the CAA said in the statement, adding that information stands have also been set up in the international arrival walkway at the airport.

The management of the airport is also supporting the BHS team in conducting enhanced awareness sessions at the Resource Center of Jinnah International, it added.

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant of the virus, Clade 1b, was identified.

On Wednesday, experts at a symposium at Karachi University stressed the need for mass awareness of the mpox threat.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Course correction

Course correction

Shahab Usto
Thanks to a perfidious leadership — political and institutional — the state’s physical and moral foundations are in peril.

Editorial

Monetary easing
Updated 13 Sep, 2024

Monetary easing

The fresh rate cut shows SBP's confidence over recent economic stability amid hopes of IMF Board approving new bailout.
Troubled waters
13 Sep, 2024

Troubled waters

THE proposed contentious amendments to the Irsa Act have stirred up quite a few emotions in Sindh. Balochistan, too,...
Deceptive records
13 Sep, 2024

Deceptive records

IN a post-pandemic world, we should know better than to tamper with grave public health issues, particularly fudging...
Lakki police protest
12 Sep, 2024

Lakki police protest

Police personnel are on thed front line in the campaign against militancy, and their concerns cannot be dismissed.
Interwoven crises
12 Sep, 2024

Interwoven crises

THE 2024 World Risk Index paints a concerning picture for Pakistan, placing it among the top 10 countries most...
Saving lives
12 Sep, 2024

Saving lives

Access to ethical and properly trained mental health professionals must be made available to all.