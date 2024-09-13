More than 146,000 travellers screened for mpox at Karachi airport in August: CAA

Amid the rise in mpox cases nationwide and calls for precautionary measures, a total of 146,722 travellers were examined at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport in August, a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Friday.

The mpox virus presents with flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild but can kill, and children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications.

Pakistan’s fifth case of mpox was confirmed in Peshawar on Wednesday. The 33-year-old patient arrived in Pakistan from a Gulf country at Islamabad International Airport on September 7.

On September 1, Pakistan’s fourth mpox case was confirmed, also from Peshawar. The first three cases of the virus were all found at the Peshawar airport.

On Sunday (September 8), all four patients in KP had recovered and were discharged from isolation after they tested negative for the zoonotic ailment.

According to Friday’s press release, the number of staff from Border Health Services (BHS) at Jinnah International Airport had been increased to two doctors, up from one. Additionally, the team of medical assistants has grown from five to 10.

“Since the start of screenings at the airport, which began on August 16, only one traveller with symptoms was sent to the hospital on August 31 for further checks”, the press release said.

“After each international flight, the immigration and international lounge areas are disinfected two to three times a day.”

Two extra cabins have been set up for the examination and quarantine of travellers who might be infected, the CAA said in the statement, adding that information stands have also been set up in the international arrival walkway at the airport.

The management of the airport is also supporting the BHS team in conducting enhanced awareness sessions at the Resource Center of Jinnah International, it added.

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant of the virus, Clade 1b, was identified.

On Wednesday, experts at a symposium at Karachi University stressed the need for mass awareness of the mpox threat.