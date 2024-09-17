FO slams ‘reprehensible disrespect’ of national anthem by Afghan official in KP govt event

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday condemned what it said was the “reprehensible disrespect” of Pakistan’s national anthem by an Afghan official during a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government event.

The KP government held a conference in honour of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) today on the occasion of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi. The event was attended by a large number of elected public representatives, government officials, political and social figures and scholars of all schools of thought.

Afghan officials, including Afghan Consulate Acting Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, were also in attendance. According to footage broadcast by media outlets, the Afghan officials reportedly remained seated during the national anthem.

Standing up during the national anthem is a widely practiced gesture of respect and patriotism in many countries. It is often seen as a way to honor the nation and its values.

A statement issued by FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “The disrespect of host country’s national anthem is against diplomatic norms. This act of acting consul general of Afghanistan is reprehensible.”

She said the FO was conveying its “strong protest” to the Afghan authorities in Islamabad and Kabul.

A clash last week between Pakistani security forces and the Afghan Taliban on the border near the Kurram district resulted in the death of eight Afghan soldiers, including two ‘key’ commanders, and injuries to at least 16.

Sources said the Afghan side attacked a Pakistani check post with heavy weapons in the Palosin area on the Pak-Afghan border.