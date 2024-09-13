IHC strikes down physical remand of PTI MNAs in Sangjani rally case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday struck down the anti-terrorism court (ATC) verdict of the eight-day physical remand of PTI MNAs, who were arrested from Parliament House earlier this week.

A day ago, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz took up the lawmakers’ petitions against the physical custody, suspending the ATC verdict for the same. Consequently, the 10 MNAs were sent on judicial remand.

Justices Farooq and Imtiaz resumed hearing the case today and reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

Announcing the reserved verdict, they set aside the ATC order of physical remand.

According to the written order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, after the impugned ATC order was set aside, the PTI lawmakers “shall be in judicial custody”.

During the hearing, he termed the first information report’s contents as “good comedy”.

The late-night ‘raid’

On late Monday night — a day after the PTI held its Sangjani power show — law enforcement agencies arrested at least three key members from different areas of Islamabad, including Sher Afzal Marwat from the Parliament House.

Just after 3am on Tuesday, plainclothesmen had stormed the Parliament House — disconne­c­ting the power supply and barging into the building’s Ser­vices Branch — to whisk away more PTI legislators.

On the same day, an Islamabad ATC handed over the PTI MNAs and several other workers to Sangjani police for eight days on physical remand, rejecting the request for a 17-day custody.

In light of the subsequent outcry by the PTI, the MNAs were subsequently presented in the National Assembly yesterday after Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had issued their production orders.

Sadiq also suspended five security staff for four months and transferred five officials of the Capital Development Authority — serving in the assembly on deputation — for disconnecting the building’s power during the ‘raid’.

