Australia strips Afghan unit commanders of medals over ‘war crimes’

SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday moved to strip medals from Afghanistan war commanders whose units were involved in alleged war crimes and “unlawful conduct”.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the decision — related to specific unit commanders who were in charge between 2005 and 2016 — was needed to “address the wrongs of the past”. Fewer than ten commanders will be stripped of their awards, but their names will not be released for privacy reasons.

An official inquiry into the 11-year period examined the alleged unlawful killing of 39 civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan by Australia’s elite special forces. Its findings in 2020 revealed a “sub-culture of elitism and deviation from acceptable standards”, Marles said, which “warranted the most serious, considered and thorough response”.

Almost all the report’s 143 recommendations have been adopted — including a medal review, a compensation scheme and culture reform. The inquiry also suggested 19 individuals be referred to Australian Federal Police, but this process has been slow. Police have so far only pressed charges against a former SAS soldier — whose case remains before the courts.

Ex-SAS corporal Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith notably lost a defamation case last year over allegations he had murdered four Afghan prisoners. But he has not faced criminal charges and is not identified in the government’s report over any wrongdoing.

Despite being decorated for his service in Afghanistan, Roberts-Smith is unlikely to be affected by the decision to strip unit commanders of their honours.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024