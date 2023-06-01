DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2023

US ‘warned’ of action against Australia over Afghan war crimes

Reuters Published June 1, 2023 Updated June 1, 2023 08:22am

SYDNEY: Australia’s defence chief said on Wednesday the United States warned him in 2021 that allegations Australian special forces soldiers killed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan may trigger a law prohibiting assistance from the United States.

The United States is Australia’s biggest security alliance partner and Angus Campbell’s comments are the first time it has been publicly disclosed there was a disruption to defence ties.

Asked by Greens Senator David Shoebridge how long the US Department of Defence had suspended engagement with Australia’s special forces, Campbell told a parliamentary committee: “There was a precautionary period where we looked to our arrangements.” He did not confirm that engagement had been suspended.

There are currently no restrictions on Australia’s special forces working with the US, Campbell added.

A four-year investigation, known as the Brereton report, found in 2020 that Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan. Australia referred 19 current and former soldiers for potential criminal prosecution as a result.

Campbell told the committee that he had received a letter in March 2021 from the United States defence attache in Canberra outlining the US concern.

Campbell, responding to questions by the committee, said the letter said “that report, because it had credible information of allegations of what the United States would call gross violations of human rights, may — may — trigger Leahy Law considerations with regards to the relationship between the United States armed forces and a partner unit or organisation”.

Campbell said the United States had wanted to understand “what Australia was doing” in response to the Brereton report.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...
Constitutional courts
Updated 31 May, 2023

Constitutional courts

While the idea may not be without its merits, the establishment of a constitutional court cannot be done without national consensus.
Hunger pangs
31 May, 2023

Hunger pangs

A RECENTLY released report by two UN agencies should serve as a wake-up call to the ruling elite — that is, if ...
No-Tobacco Day
31 May, 2023

No-Tobacco Day

DESPITE successive governments’ efforts, tobacco use continues to remain a significant public health challenge for...