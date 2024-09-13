ANP blames govt for insecurity, unemployment in KP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has expressed concern over delay in implementation of the reforms package in the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata) to remove unrest among the people of merged districts.

Addressing a press conference at Bacha Khan Markaz here on Thursday, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that both the federal and provincial governments were responsible for growing problems of insecurity and unemployment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, a group of political activists led by former candidate for PK-71 Khyber Abdul Razaq Afridi, also chairman of Amn Karwan, announced joining ANP. ANP provincial general secretary Hussain Shah Yousufzai and other office-bearers were also present.

Mr Hussain alleged that the provincial government failed to address urgent issues of people like insecurity and unemployment. He said that the closure of trade routes created financial problems for the people in the province. He accused the government of giving priority to release of a single individual over the welfare of people.

He claimed that provincial government’s actions were strengthening the forces, which were opposing 18th Amendment. He said National Finance Commission Award was not implemented owing to wrong policies of the provincial government. He alleged that the government was not serious about combating terrorism and situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached a critical point.

The ANP leader praised police for their bravery in combating terrorism and criticised government for not providing them with adequate support. He announced that ANP would continue its struggle for peace, rights and elimination of terrorism through legal and constitutional means. He also recalled the sacrifices rendered by ANP activists for restoration of peace in different districts of the province in general and in Malakand division in particular.

Mr Hussain complained that his party’s mandate was stolen during the previous elections. He also criticised government’s handling of tribal districts, saying the promises made at the time of merger were not fulfilled. He alleged that government instead destroyed businesses and homes of people in the region that led to their dislocation for many years.

He said that people of merged districts faced serious problems but they were yet to get three per cent share in NFC award and the annual grant of Rs100 billion.

The ANP leader said that people would be forced to take to streets if government did not change its approach. He said that ANP had always been a strong advocate for peace and rights and would continue to be so in the future.

He welcomed new entrants to the party.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024