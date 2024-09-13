E-Paper | September 13, 2024

FIA books KP chief minister’s aide, others for scandalising judge

Malik Asad Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 08:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an adviser to the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), an official of the KP Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and a vlogger for scandalising the special judge (central) Islamabad in connection with a land dispute case.

The ACE KP on Sept 9 registered the FIR against Judge Humayun Dilawar, his 90-year-old father, an uncle and a brother in the land dispute case and procured their arrest warrants from a judicial magistrate in Bannu the following day.

The FIA registered the case on the complaint of the judge’s nephew Ahmed Sadiq Khan, whose father was also nominated in the land dispute case.

The FIR stated that retired Brigadier Mohammad Musaddiq Abbasi, special assistant to CM KP, ACE KP’s official Mujahid Ali Shah, vlogger Imran Riaz Khan and others scandalised his family members, including the sitting judge of Islamabad’s judiciary.

It may be noted that Judge Dilawar on August 5 last year had convicted former prime minister Imran Khan for concealing Toshakhana gifts from his asset declaration.

According to the FIR, ACE’s head constable Shah uploaded the arrest warrants against the judge and his family members on social media.

The CM’s special assistant Abbasi also recorded a statement in connection with the ACE case.

The FIA stated that the suspects had committed an offence that falls within the ambit of Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act for violation of privacy.

The FIR stated that the role of PTI Canada’s X handle will be probed during the investigation.

The judge’s brother secured protective bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday and appeared before the judicial magistrate in Bannu on Thursday, who withdrew the arrest warrants.

The case against the judge’s brother related to the purchase of land in their native district of Bannu in 1970. After completing legal formalities and approval by the previous government of the PTI, a housing scheme was launched on the land.

However, when the PTI formed its government in KP after the Feb 8 elections, it started victimising the family through its departments.

Mr Abbasi, the CM’s special assistant, in a video message following the issuance of the arrest warrants alleged that the judge and his family had tampered with a court decree to “illegally occupy” the land.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024

