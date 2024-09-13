E-Paper | September 13, 2024

Over 3,000 Kissan cards to be distributed in Hazro

A Correspondent Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 08:47am

TAXILA: Member district monitoring committee and former provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada announced that as many as 3,077 farmers from Hazro would be facilitated under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Agriculture Transformation Programme.

He made these remarks while addressing a Kissan card distribution ceremony, held to assist local farmers and peasants in Hazro and adjoining areas. The ceremony organised by the culture department, saw the participation of a large number of farmers, peasants, agriculture officials and notables of the area. During the ceremony, cards were distributed among 906 farmers and peasants of the area.

“For the first time, a farmer package worth 400 billion rupees is being introduced in Punjab,” he said. He further explained that through the Kissan card, farmers would gain access to agricultural inputs, along with other benefits and facilities. He was of the view that the Punjab government’s top priorities include the prosperity of every farmer and boosting agricultural production. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government was taking revolutionary measures for the welfare of farmers and development of the agriculture sector.

He added that a significant budget had been allocated by the Punjab government to support these initiatives, with the card being a valuable gift for farmers across the province.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024

