E-Paper | September 12, 2024

Lawyers to launch protest against curbs on judicial powers: PTI

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published September 12, 2024 Updated September 12, 2024 08:09am

LAHORE: PTI Senator and ex-president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Hamid Khan has warned the legal fraternity will launch protest against any attempt to limit judiciary’s powers.

Speaking at a presser at the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Wednesday, he expressed concern that the government seems to be attempting to curtail the powers of the courts.

He expressed surprise over the gossip about a ‘constitutional package’.

He said wherever such a package was introduced in the world, it is debated for months in the parliament.

Senator Khan said the parliament is not playing its role, and the prime minister is talking about a constitutional court.

He also expressed regret that the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the reserved seats has not yet been implemented, which amounts to contempt of court and sought action against those responsible.

Senator Khan warned that parallel courts to the Supreme Court and high courts cannot be established in the country and the appointments of so-called judges for new courts are not acceptable.

“If such actions are taken, lawyers across the country will resist the move,” he announced.

He also demanded that a notification for appointment of the new chief justice be issued. He condemned the abolition of the contempt of court law, saying the very forces that do not implement the court’s decisions want to abolish the contempt of court law.

Insaf Lawyers’ Forum-Pakistan chapter Presi­dent Ishtiaq A. Khan said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa used to talk about the sanctity of the parliament, but he was doing nothing to stop new constitutional amendments.

He alleged that the extension in chief justice’s term was part of the ‘London plan’.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024

