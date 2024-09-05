Imran warns govt against clipping judiciary’s powers

ISLAMABAD: Former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday warned of ‘consequences’ if the government tried to clip powers of the judiciary.

Talking to the media persons after the hearing of £190m corruption case, Mr Khan said that judiciary was the only ray of hope and if the government attempted to undermine this institution, there would be widespread street agitation across the country.

He claimed that the government was using the police and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his party.

Mr Khan pointed out that the former commissioner of Rawalpindi went ‘missing’ after he exposed rigging in the Feb 8 general elections and alleged that the chief justice was hands in glove with those against his party. According to him, the chief justice would have summoned the chief commissioner if he was not involved in it.

Defence lawyer’s absence delays cross-examination of last witness in £190m corruption reference

Mr Khan alleged that NAB had stopped the donation of Al Qadir University, which provided education to students of rural areas without charging them any tuition fee.

He said the university closure would affect the less privileged students.

While talking to the media, Mr Khan, who was cricket team captain when Pakistan won the World Cup in 1992, also criticised Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi for bad performance of the cricket team in recent matches.

The ex-premier said former premier Nawaz Sharif was free to meet anyone in jail but he was being discriminated against as he was not allowed to meet visitors.

Earlier, judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court resumed proceeding in the GBP 190m corruption reference. However, the last prosecution witness could not be cross-examined due to the absence of the defence counsel.

The judge also heard arguments on the petition seeking acquittal of Bushra Bibi in this reference.

Advocate Usman Riaz Gill, counsel for Bushra Bibi, argued that the spouse of the ex-prime minister was falsely implicated in this case and requested the court to discharge her as there was no solid ground that would lead to her conviction.

In a related development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the Adiala jail superintendent on a petition seeking access of Mr Khan to lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Naeem Panjutha.

Further hearing has been adjourned till Friday.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2024