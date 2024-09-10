E-Paper | September 10, 2024

LHC bench’s verdict on Nadra chief challenged

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 10, 2024 Updated September 10, 2024 03:28pm

LAHORE: The federal government has filed an intra-court appeal (ICA) in the Lahore High Court challenging a single bench’s order that set aside the appointment of Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar, a serving army officer, as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The appeal, filed through the attorney general office, pleads that the single bench ignored facts and the laws in passing the decision.

It argues that the federal government is competent to undertake rule-making exercise under the mandate of Section 44 of the Nadra Ordinance, 2000, which included the power to amend the rules.

The appeal says the appointment of the chairman had been made under Rule-7A of the Nadra (Appointment and Emoluments of Chairman and Members) Rules, 2020 and when discretion is exercised, there is no requirement of issuing a public advertisement or to undertake competitive recruitment process.

The government asks a division bench, which will take up the appeal, to set aside the single bench’s decision and reinstate the appointment of the Nadra chairman.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal and Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, will hear the ICA on Tuesday (today).

A single bench comprising Justice Asim Hafeez had declared the appointment of Nadra’s chairman unlawful.

Petitioner Ashba Kamran had challenged the appointment initially made by the caretaker set-up on Oct 2, 2023, and consequently retained by the elected government through a new notification issued on March 28, 2024.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...
More ‘austerity’
Updated 09 Sep, 2024

More ‘austerity’

Reducing the number of federal employees will not make much difference without wide-ranging reforms to cut perks of higher bureaucracy.
Plastic menace
09 Sep, 2024

Plastic menace

South Asian countries must put aside political hostilities and work together to tackle the shared environmental threat of plastic pollution.
Paralympics feat
09 Sep, 2024

Paralympics feat

Haider Ali must be celebrated and supported for he has, on his own, given Pakistan a spot on the medals table.