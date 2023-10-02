DAWN.COM Logo

Lt Gen Munir Afsar appointed Nadra chairman

Dawn.com | Shakeel Qarar Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 10:49pm
A file photo of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar. — NDU
The federal cabinet on Monday approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as the new chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The announcement was made by the PMO through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

It said that the cabinet members had given their approval for the appointment, following their deliberation on the three candidates put forth by the Ministry of Interior.

The interior ministry also issued a notification regarding the new appointment with immediate effect.

Gen Afsar was among the 12 major generals who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in October 2022.

He takes over the position of chairman from Asad Rehman Gilani who assumed the charge in June after Tariq Malik resigned from the office.

