48 killed in Nigerian fuel truck explosion

Reuters Published September 9, 2024 Updated September 9, 2024 05:49am

MAIDUGURI: At least 48 people were killed on Sunday in a fuel tanker truck explosion following a collision with another vehicle in north-central Nigeria, the state’s disaster management agency said.

The State Emergency Management Agency in north-central Niger state said the fuel truck collided with a truck carrying travellers and cattle. Several other vehicles were also caught up in the accident, it said.

The agency’s spokesperson Hussaini Ibrahim put the death toll at 48 and officials were still trying to clear the scene of the incident.

Nigeria’s state-owned firm NNPC Ltd last week hiked the price of gasoline by at least 39pc, the second major increase in more than a year but shortages have continued, forcing motorists to queue for hours in the country’s major cities and towns.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2024

